THE BEST OF RICHARD MATHESON, edited by Victor LaValle. The author of novels such as “I Am Legend” and “The Incredible Shrinking Man,” Matheson (1926-2013) was one of the great writers of horror, fantasy and science fiction. This volume collects 33 of his tales, including “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” the basis for the classic “Twilight Zone” episode (Matheson wrote 16 of them). (Penguin Classics, $17 paper)
CODE GIRLS: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II, by Liza Mundy. Like Denise Kiernan’s “The Girls of Atomic City” (about the Manhattan Project), this new book by a former Washington Post reporter and biographer of Michelle Obama uncovers the crucial role of women in the war effort — here the top secret job of deciphering encrypted German and Japanese military messages. (Hachette, $28)
THE SHATTERED LENS: A War Photographer’s True Story of Captivity and Survival in Syria, by Jonathan Alpeyrie with Stash Luczkiw. A French-American photojournalist who covered conflicts in Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Egypt, Alpeyrie was covering the Syrian civil war when he was kidnapped by Syrian rebels. His memoir recounts the 81-day experience and his complicated relationship to his captors. (Atria, $27)
