TANGERINE, by Christine Mangan. This debut thriller — from a PhD who specializes in 18th century Gothic literature — is earning comparisons to Patricia Highsmith and Daphne du Maurier. Newlywed Alice Shipley, living in 1950s Tangier, is surprised to run into her old Bennington roommate, Lucy Mason. Could Lucy be there to break up Alice’s marriage? (Ecco, $26.99)

YOU CAN STOP HUMMING NOW: A Doctor’s Stories of Life, Death, and In Between, by Daniela Lamas. In the vein of Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal,” a critical care doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston tells the stories of the patients who, in her words, “do not die, whose lives are extended by days, months, or even years as a result of cutting-edge treatments and invasive technologies.” (Little, Brown; $28)

THE BRIDESMAID’S DAUGHTER: From Grace Kelly’s Wedding to a Women’s Shelter — Searching for the Truth About My Mother, by Nyna Giles and Eve Claxton. Growing up on Long Island’s North Shore in the 1960s, Giles knew that her mother, a former model, had befriended Grace Kelly. Her new memoir tells the story of how this golden girl wound up homeless in her 60s. (St. Martin’s, $26.99)