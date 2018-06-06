FLORIDA, by Lauren Groff. The author’s 2015 novel, “Fates and Furies,” was a bestseller named by Barack Obama as his favorite book of that year. Groff’s new collection — 11 stories set in her home state — confirms her prodigious talents. Nature runs amok in many of these mesmerizing tales, in the form of hurricanes, snakes and panthers. (Riverhead, $27)

SEX AND THE CITY AND US: How Four Single Women Changed the Way We Think, Live, and Love, by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong. Just in time for the 20th anniversary of the hit HBO series comes this book by the author of “Seinfeldia.” How did this lighthearted show about four single women in New York become a bona fide pop-culture phenomenon? (S&S, $26)

THERE THERE, by Tommy Orange. This powerful debut novel tells a story we don’t often hear. Twelve characters converge on the Big Oakland Powwow (the author lives in Oakland, California), and through their lives and struggles we form a portrait of the urban American Indian experience. (Alfred A. Knopf, $25.95)