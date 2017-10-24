THE ROOSTER BAR, by John Grisham. If it’s October, it must be time for a new John Grisham. After the detour of “Camino Island” this summer — a heist tale involving a rare F. Scott Fitzgerald manuscript — the author returns to familiar legal terrain with this story about a trio of law students who believe they’re being scammed by a for-profit law school run by a New York hedge-fund operator. (Doubleday, $28.95)
A GOOD CRY: What We Learn from Tears and Laughter, by Nikki Giovanni. In an interview, the 74-year-old poet who has been publishing since 1968 said she wrote her new book because, “No matter what the myth is about women crying all the time . . . we keep a lot of things inside.” The poems here reflect what Giovanni has learned about aging, recall her childhood and remember her late friend Maya Angelou. (William Morrow, $19.99)
AMERICAN RADICAL: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent, by Tamer Elnoury with Kevin Maurer. Elnoury (not his real name) was born in Egypt, immigrated to the United States as a boy and joined the FBI after 9/11. As part of a counterterrorism unit, he befriended a terrorist suspect and foiled a bombing plot. “American Radical” reveals just how he went about doing it. (Dutton, $28)
