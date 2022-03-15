THE SECOND HALF by Ellen Warren. Life begins at 50 and only gets better for the women profiled in this book, which starts with a foreword by Erica Jong. Among the fascinating subjects are Long Island-raised Ada Gates, the first woman in North America to shoe thoroughbred horses; Luisah Teish, a shaman living in San Francisco; and "Gigi" star Leslie Caron, now 90 and still acting in projects like the British series "The Durrells." (Brandeis University Press, $35)

THE BUSINESS OF TOMORROW by Dirk Smillie. Manhasset entrepreneur Harry Guggenheim Smillie was equal parts William Randolph Hearst, Howard Hughes and Elon Musk. A true visionary, Guggenheim sponsored Robert Goddard's research for liquid fuel rocketry, was an aviation pioneer and the co-founder of Newsday. Former Forbes reporter Smillie masterfully captures Guggenheim's colorful and turbulent life. (Pegasus Books, $27.95)

JOURNEY OF AN INVISIBLE WOMAN by Sandra Camillo. When Camillo was a young girl, her mother warned her that someday she'd become an invisible member of society as most women did in the '50s and '60s. Camillo, who hails from Manhasset, shares her story, as well as those of dozens of other women spanning multiple generations, who transcended though gender barriers. (Penmore Press, $19.50)