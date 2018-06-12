CONVENIENCE STORE WOMAN, by Sayaka Murata. Can a 36-year-old woman find happiness working at a “Smile Mart” for the rest of her life? That’s the sneakily subversive proposition floated in this sly little novel by an award-winning Japanese author, published here for the first time in a translation by Ginny Tapley Takemori. (Grove, $20)

GIGGED: The End of the Job and the Future of Work, by Sarah Kessler. How’s that gig economy working out for you? Kessler, a reporter at Quartz, looks at the development of companies such as Uber and Airbnb, and asks if the people working these gigs have sacrificed security and stability for freedom and flexibility. (St. Martin’s, $25.99)

THE MADONNA OF THE MOUNTAINS, by Elise Valmorbida. This fictional saga follows Maria Vittoria, a young woman from a village in the north of Italy, through the decades, with the rise and fall of fascism as a historical backdrop. In case you get hungry while reading, the author includes recipes for Maria’s gnocchi and other dishes. (Spiegel & Grau, $28)