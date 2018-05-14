THE ENSEMBLE, by Aja Gabel. The four members of a string quartet—violinists Brit and Jana, violist Henry and cellist Daniel—are the protagonists of this debut novel, which follows their personal and professional fortunes across two decades. (Riverhead, $26)

LAST STORIES, by William Trevor. This volume collects 10 final stories from the Irish writer who died in 2016. These are stories to be read slowly and savored; we won't have more from the man who has been called the 20th-century Chekhov. (Viking, $26)

ROME: A History in Seven Sackings, by Matthew Kneale. They call Rome the Eternal City, but its preservation has never been a sure thing. Kneale revisits the many invasions—Gauls, Goths, Normans, Nazis and more—that shaped the city's history. (S&S, $30)