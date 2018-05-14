TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
EntertainmentBooks

What to read this week: Books by William Trevor, Aja Gabel and more

"The Ensemble" by Aja Gabel (Riverhead, May 2018)......

"The Ensemble" by Aja Gabel (Riverhead, May 2018)...... Photo Credit: Riverhead

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com
Print

THE ENSEMBLE, by Aja Gabel. The four members of a string quartet—violinists Brit and Jana, violist Henry and cellist Daniel—are the protagonists of this debut novel, which follows their personal and professional fortunes across two decades. (Riverhead, $26)

LAST STORIES, by William Trevor. This volume collects 10 final stories from the Irish writer who died in 2016. These are stories to be read slowly and savored; we won't have more from the man who has been called the 20th-century Chekhov. (Viking, $26)

ROME: A History in Seven Sackings, by Matthew Kneale. They call Rome the Eternal City, but its preservation has never been a sure thing. Kneale revisits the many invasions—Gauls, Goths, Normans, Nazis and more—that shaped the city's history. (S&S, $30)

By Tom Beer tom.beer@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Actor Tim Allen in a scene from "Last Fox adds 3 new sitcoms to fall lineup
Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane opposite Recent notable deaths
Richard Smith at The Piano Exchange in Glen 'American Pickers' showcases LIer's treasure trove
Kevin James promotes ‘Kevin Can Wait’ canceled after two seasons
Leah Remini, Kevin James and Taylor Spreitler star Kevin James thanks fans after show’s cancellation
Amy Schumer at the 70th annual Directors Guild Amy Schumer jokes about LI weddings on 'SNL'