Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir to be published in April

The book cover for "Apropos of Nothing," an autobiography by Woody Allen, and the filmmaker appear in a composite image.  Credit: Composite: Grand Central Publishing via AP, left; AP

A memoir by Woody Allen, rumored for years and once thought unpublishable in the #MeToo era, is coming out next month.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that the book is called “Apropos of Nothing” and will be released April 7.

“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” according to Grand Central. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

Financial terms were not disclosed for the book, which Grand Central quietly acquired a year ago, and a spokesman declined to provide further details about the book’s contents. In addition to the United States, “Apropos of Nothing” will be released in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, followed by releases in “countries around the world.” Allen will do “several interviews” for the book, Grand Central announced.

The 84-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for such works as “Annie Hall” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” is among the most influential comedians of his time. But allegations by daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her as a child in the early 1990s have effectively idled his movie career in the United States. Amazon Studios backed out of a production and distribution deal with Allen, and numerous actors have said they won’t work with him anymore. His “A Rainy Day In New York” was released in Europe last year but not in this country. His current production, “Rifkin’s Festival,” starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, was shot last summer and is seeking distribution.

Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s. But Dylan's allegations have received new attention in the #MeToo era.

An Allen memoir nearly came out more than a decade ago. He had reportedly reached a multimillion-dollar deal with Penguin in 2003, but changed his mind. In 2018-19, several publishers, citing #MeToo concerns, reportedly rebuffed an Allen representative who was seeking a deal for his memoir. But according to a Grand Central spokesman, a deal was reached in March 2019 after Publisher and Senior Vice President Ben Sevier read a completed draft of the book.

