AP Exclusive: Allen has new publisher, memoir out Monday

Woody Allen's memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, has found a new home, The Associated Press has learned.

The 400-page book, still called “Apropos of Nothing,” was released Monday by Arcade Publishing.

"The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account by Woody Allen of his life," Arcade announced, “ranging from his childhood in Brooklyn through his acclaimed career in film, theater, television, print and stand-up comedy, as well as exploring his relationships with family and friends.”

With little advance notice, the 84-year-old filmmaker's book arrives at a time when much of the world is otherwise preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic. Arcade is an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing and a Skyhorse spokeswoman said no decisions had been made on whether he would give any interviews. Financial details for his deal with Arcade were not released and the spokeswoman had no immediate comment on whether the book would come out in Europe, where publishers in several countries have expressed interest.

“Apropos of Nothing” begins in the wry tone of such literary heroes as J.D. Salinger and George S. Kaufman, describing his New York City upbringing and love affairs with Diane Keaton and others with a sense of nostalgia and angst that also mirrors Allen movies ranging from “Radio Days” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo" to “Annie Hall” and “Hannah and Her Sisters.” But it darkens and becomes defensive, not surprisingly, as he recalls his relationship with Mia Farrow and the allegations he abused daughter Dylan Farrow that for many have come to define his public image in recent years.

The initial announcement of “Apropos of Nothing” came earlier this month, when Grand Central Publishing confirmed to the AP that it would release his book on April 7. But the news was met with quick and growing outrage, centered on allegations that Allen abused Dylan Farrow. Ronan Farrow, who shared the Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for his New Yorker investigation into Harvey Weinstein, was enraged to learn that Allen's book was being published by the same parent company, Hachette Book Group, that released his “Catch and Kill.” The acclaimed book further delved into the #MeToo movement. Dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout over the Allen book and Farrow, who had ben working on “Catch and Kill” at the time Hachette acquired Allen's memoir, said he would stop working with the publisher.

Hachette canceled the release less than a week later.