What's New?: 'World War II Long Island," more

"World War II Long Island" looks at the

"World War II Long Island" looks at the homefront in Nassau and Suffolk in the 1940s. Credit: The History Press

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

WORLD WAR II LONG ISLAND: The Homefront in Nassau and Suffolk by Christopher Verga. Did you know that during World War II, Long Island manufactured more fighter planes than anywhere else in the United States? Or that the United Nations established itself in a weapons factory based in Lake Success? They're just a few of the nuggets that are mined in this slender but fascinating look at Long Island's contribution to the war effort. (The History Press, $21.99)

MAT MEMORIES by John "Alexander" Arezzi with Greg Oliver. Arezzi, who grew up in West Babylon, is a man of many hats and many names, including John Anthony, his pro wrestling moniker. In this entertaining memoir, he recounts his wrestling days as well as his careers as a baseball executive, a Nashville-based music producer and hosting the podcast "John Arezzi’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Then & Now." (ECW Press, $24.95)

FOUR PEBBLES ON A BENCH by Gary Slavin. Jones Beach, Meadowbrook Parkway, Merrick Road and John J. Burns Park are among the many local settings in Massapequa author Slavin's twisty detective story. The plot centers on a retired investigator whose sleuthing to uncover the real story behind a woman's apparent suicide takes him everywhere from Long Island to Easter Island. (Page Publishing, $26.95)

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

