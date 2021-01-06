TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
EntertainmentBooks

Publisher celebrates Zora Neale Hurston's birthday with free audiobook

Ruby Dee narrates the audiobook

Ruby Dee narrates the audiobook "Their Eyes Were Watching God." Credit: Amistad

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Legendary writer Zora Neale Hurston, who chronicled the racial struggles of the Black community in her novels, short stories, essays and plays, would have been 130 years old on Thursday.

In honor of her birthday, Amistad — the African-American imprint of HarperCollins — is giving away free copies of the audiobook of Hurston's "Their Eyes Were Watching God." Arguably Hurston's most famous novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God" follows the plight of a young Black woman who recalls her experiences as she grows from a young girl to an independent spirit. The audiobook is narrated by actress Ruby Dee.

Those interested in a getting a copy of "Their Eyes Were Watching God" can go to celebratingzora.com starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The giveaway runs for 24 hours.

The event follows Amistad's release on Tuesday of "Hitting a Straight Lick With a Crooked Stick; Stories From the Harlem Renaissance," a collection of short stories by Hurston.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Ken Jennings starts his time as interim guest LI 'Jeopardy!' contestants weigh in as the post-Trebek era begins
Nnamdi Asomugha as Robert Halloway and Tessa Thompson 'Sylvie's Love': Lovely romance with first-rate acting
Los Angeles-produced late-night shows for Jimmy Kimmel, left, Kimmel, Corden shows again airing from hosts' homes
Surviving cast members of TV's "The Waltons" are 'Waltons' cast reunite for online fundraiser
Ted Danson (l) and Bobby Moynihan in NBC's 'Mr. Mayor': Ted Danson, Tina Fey's wan, predictable sitcom
Michael Chiklis as Ben Clemens on CBS 'Coyote': Michael Chiklis returns in compelling drama
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search