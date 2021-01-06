Legendary writer Zora Neale Hurston, who chronicled the racial struggles of the Black community in her novels, short stories, essays and plays, would have been 130 years old on Thursday.

In honor of her birthday, Amistad — the African-American imprint of HarperCollins — is giving away free copies of the audiobook of Hurston's "Their Eyes Were Watching God." Arguably Hurston's most famous novel, "Their Eyes Were Watching God" follows the plight of a young Black woman who recalls her experiences as she grows from a young girl to an independent spirit. The audiobook is narrated by actress Ruby Dee.

Those interested in a getting a copy of "Their Eyes Were Watching God" can go to celebratingzora.com starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The giveaway runs for 24 hours.

The event follows Amistad's release on Tuesday of "Hitting a Straight Lick With a Crooked Stick; Stories From the Harlem Renaissance," a collection of short stories by Hurston.