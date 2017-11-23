TODAY'S PAPER
BTS sets social media record

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
The Twitter account of the South Korean boy band BTS has set a Guinness World Record for the most Twitter engagements. Guinness announced that the K-pop group’s account BTS_twt had registered a per-tweet average of 252,231 engagements — defined as an interaction such as a retweet, reply, follow, like, etc. — as of Nov. 21. The previous record-holder, One Direction’s Harry Styles, had an average 165,473 engagements as of that date. The septet’s alternative accounts — bts_love_myself and bts_bighit — had 103,290 and 72,739 average engagements, respectively.

