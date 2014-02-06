Entertainment

Carrie Preston, of 'The Good Wife,' checks out Tadashi Shoji show at NY Fashion Week

Left to right: Carrie Preston, Andrea Powell and Alyssa Milano...

Left to right: Carrie Preston, Andrea Powell and Alyssa Milano attend Tadashi Shoji fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 at The Salon at Lincoln Center on February 6, 2014 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images

By Anne Bratskeir

Red-head Carrie Preston, who plays the ditsy, but brilliant Elsbeth Tascioni on CBS-hit “The Good Wife” and waitress Arlene on HBO’s “True Blood,” sat front and center at the Tadashi Shoji show Thursday afternoon dressed in a fitted, coppery sheath by the designer that likely neither of her characters would wear.

“Oh Elsbeth would never wear this,” Preston said. “There’s always an extra frill or bow or something,” she said, motioning to her neck. “I call it her 'expression.'” 

But then again, she added, “Who knows what Elsbeth wears after hours.”

