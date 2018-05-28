TODAY'S PAPER
Katherine Langford bids goodbye to ‘13 Reasons Why’

Katherine Langford arrives for the 2018 Met Gala

Katherine Langford arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Should the Netflix teen drama “13 Reasons Why” be renewed for a third season, Katherine Langford, who plays central character Hannah Baker, will not return.

“‘Hannah...I love you...and I let you go’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you,” the Australian actress, 22, posted on Instagram over the weekend. “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2,” she added, thanking fellow cast-members, the crew and others “for making these last 2 years so special.… I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact — whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

