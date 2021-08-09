TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart to host 9/11 benefit show at MSG

Comedians Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart will take

Comedians Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart will take part in the Sept. 12 show at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer are part of a star-studded group of comedians that will perform for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

All proceeds from "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" will benefit 9/11 charities. Proof of vaccination is required.

"We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love," Stewart said in a statement.

The show is his brainchild with Pete Davidson, who will also perform.

A ticket pre-sale for the Sept. 12 show begins at noon Wednesday on Live Nation, Ticketmaster.com and MSG.com and runs until 10 p.m. Thursday, with general-public tickets going on sale at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes are also in the lineup.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Markie Post arrives at the Spike TV "Guys
Markie Post, TV veteran actor of 'Night Court,' dies at 70
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from 'The View'
Val Kilmer in Amazon Studios' "Val."
'Val': Documentary paints powerful portrait of the actor
Spencer Christian, 74, in his KGO office on
Whatever happened to WABC/'GMA's Spencer Christian?
Pulitzer Pize winner Colson Whitehead's 2009 novel, "Sag
Colson Whitehead's 'Sag Harbor' to become HBO Max series
Former WABC/7 and "Good Morning America" weatherman Spencer
Catching up with former WABC/7 and 'GMA' weatherman Spencer Christian
Didn’t find what you were looking for?