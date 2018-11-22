Singer-actor Aaron Carter has hinted that he and his girlfriend, artist Lina Valentina, may be expecting their first child together. After initially tweeting on Tuesday that the couple "are so madly in love" and saying, "We have a beautiful home and some VERY exciting news to share soon," he added minutes later in response to a fan, "I have a lovely woman by myside [sic] and we're very excited about our future and our family we are starting.” Four emoji at the end included those of an engagement ring and a baby. In a Sept. 23 post on his now-private Instagram account, the 30-year-old "I Want Candy" singer had written of Valentina, according to reports at the time, "No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER. You have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grown [sic] old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of."

