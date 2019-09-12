Singer Aaron Carter on Thursday confessed on "The Doctors" that he had lied about his addictions during an earlier visit, but that the medical-advice series had helped him become sober and that he wanted now the same for his alcoholic mother.

"I have to apologize to you," Carter, 31, said individually to host Dr. Travis Stork and guest-host Dr. Judy Ho. "Because I lied to you" in a September 2017 episode, explaining, "The reason why I went to rehab is for huffing. Aerosols. Duster cans. … I lied to you … and I'm here to make amends."

Carter, younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, went on to say the show had led him to "two years of being clean and sober. … You guys saved my life."

"The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia [and] acute anxiety," he told the hosts in a prerecorded clip. "I'm manic depressive. I'm prescribed to Xanax, Seroquel, gabapentin, hydroxyzine, trazodone [and] omeprazole," he said, giving two brand names and then the generic names of four medications commonly branded as Neurontin, Atarax, Desyrel and Prilosec, respectively.

"So my experience with 'The Doctors' was very scary. … I was in a really terrible place," he said in the clip. "I was abusing medications. I was in a toxic relationship. … I was so into the addiction, I was just like, 'I'm just going to let myself die.' " After being inspired to seek help, "I still struggle, but I wake up every morning, I'm creative and I'm starting to get acclimated to my medications. I gained 45 pounds. I manage my career, I negotiate my contracts. That's what it's like for me being sober. … I love you guys. You guys were more a family for me than anybody else."

His mother, Jane Carter, came on the episode, and Aaron Carter along with the hosts and the head of Southern California's Ocean Hills Recovery convinced her to check herself into a rehab center. She immediately was taken to a car to be driven to that facility.

"I'm so proud of my mom and her allowing me to lead the way to get her the help that she deserved and will always deserve," Aaron Carter wrote on Instagram Thursday. "I'm still learning, and I'm still growing and I plan on staying on the path of recovery for the rest of my life. One day at a time. It's important to be there for the ones that are your family because the disease of alcoholism and drugs are one and the same. I love you mom I'll never give up on you."

