Jordan Rodgers, who won JoJo Fletcher's hand on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016, is calling out his estranged older brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, over what the younger sibling considers hypocrisy in the elder's California-wildfires relief donation.

"PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE," Jordan Rodgers, 30, a college football analyst for the SEC Network, tweeted Wednesday in response to Aaron Rodgers' tweet announcing a $1 million donation. "But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe.... Everything else just feels like an act."

Aaron Rodgers, 34, has not responded to his younger brother's post. Their mother, Darla Pittman Rodgers, does not appear to have a social media account; that of a Darla Jo Rodgers is for a different person. Father Ed Rodgers, a chiropractor in Chico, California, who has spoken of the rift between Aaron Rodgers and his family, also appears to have no social media account.

Eldest brother Luke, a principal in the Nashville, Tennessee-based apparel company Dome Headwear, retweeted Jordan. Earlier, minutes after Aaron's tweet, Luke Rodgers had tweeted, "Smells like cowardice this morning... ," and added in subsequent tweets addressed to critics of his post, "Honor your father and mother. … I’m surprised you passed judgement [sic] on me based on the fact you know absolutely nothing about the situation. … When this is the only way to communicate this is what you do."

In a tweet Wednesday that had gotten 5.65 million views as of Thursday morning, Aaron Rodgers said in a video, "As many of you know, the California wildfires have devastated countless communities. In Northern California where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground and many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the north state. I've personally reached out to my friends and the Mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help. And raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what's needed most right now."

Rodgers, wearing a "Butte Strong" hoodie in honor of his native Butte County, went on to say he had partnered with the North Valley Community Foundation and was donating $1 million "to help with the recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities." He added that his corporate partner, the insurance company State Farm, will donate one dollar up to $1 million for every retweet through Sunday at midnight using the hashtag #retweet4good. Rodgers also offered the URL to the North Valley fund.