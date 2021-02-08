TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley are engaged, report says

Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley appear in

Aaron Rodgers and girlfriend Shailene Woodley appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Getty Images / Christopher Polk, left; Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

By Newsday Staff
Are Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Emmy Award nominee Shailene Woodley engaged?

People magazine said Monday, citing an anonymous source "who knows the couple," that Rodgers, 37, and reported girlfriend Woodley, 29, are betrothed. During his MVP acceptance speech Saturday on CBS' broadcast of this year's NFL Honors, Rodgers described 2020 as a year of "amazing, memorable moments," including, "I got engaged."

Neither Rodgers, a brother of sportscaster and 2016 "Bachelorette" contestant Jordan Rodgers, nor Woodley, a star of the HBO series "Big Little Lies" and such films as "The Fault in Our Stars" (2014) and the "Divergent" franchise (2014-16), has confirmed a relationship or engagement.

Rodgers had had a two-year relationship with former racecar driver Danica Patrick, and Woodley a more than two-year relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola, according to People.

