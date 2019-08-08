TODAY'S PAPER
Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in car in LA

Actor Danny Trejo arrives at the TAO, Beauty and Essex, Avenue and Luchini Los Angeles grand opening on March 16, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.

Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the Sylmar neighborhood.

Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo, 75, at the crash scene. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn't unbuckle the child's car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.

Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries.

Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the "Spy Kids" series.

