'Gone Girl' actor in critical condition after NYC hit-and-run

Lisa Banes is in critical condition at Mount

Lisa Banes is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital in Manhattan after Friday's accident, her manager said. Credit: Invision / AP / Victoria Will

By The Associated Press
Print

"Gone Girl" and "Cocktail" actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said in an email to The Associated Press.

Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for "substantial injuries."

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in "Gone Girl" starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she's had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."

By The Associated Press

