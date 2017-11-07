This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
Overcast 49° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Adam Levine reveals baby’s gender to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show

"The Voice" coach Adam Levine told Ellen DeGeneres Tuesday that his wife's pregnancy is going well. Photo Credit: Warner Bros. / Michael Rozman

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” coach Adam Levine on Tuesday revealed the gender of the baby he and his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, are expecting.

“It is a girl. We’re having another girl,” Levine, 38, said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He and Prinsloo, 28, have a 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

His wife’s pregnancy is going well, Levine enthused, saying of Prinsloo, “She’s awesome. She’s just, like, a champion of the world. She’s killing it. You wouldn’t know she’s almost seven months pregnant.”

The couple want more children, he said. “I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy” fatherhood. Prinsloo, an only child, “wants like a hundred babies,” he added in jest, “but I don’t know if I could do that!”

He also told host DeGeneres, who jokingly asked to name the child after purportedly having named the first, “It’ll be a collaborative effort . . . We’re already working on it.”

Levine and Victoria’s Secret Angel Prinsloo announced their engagement in July 2013 and married a year later in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Ribeiro: No ‘Fresh Prince’ TV reunion
Leadership of the Television Academy, which bestows the Television Academy expels Weinstein for life
'Shameless' actor arrested on suspicion of DUI
Max Vento stars as Joe Hughes in SundanceTV's ‘A Word’ season 2: Gentle, intelligent drama
Jason Ritter portrays Capt. Troy Denomy in 'The Long Road Home': Excellent, unflinching
James Pascucci, 50, of Glen Cove holds a Crew of series filming on LI gives man birthday surprise