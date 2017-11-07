Maroon 5 frontman and “The Voice” coach Adam Levine on Tuesday revealed the gender of the baby he and his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, are expecting.

“It is a girl. We’re having another girl,” Levine, 38, said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He and Prinsloo, 28, have a 1-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

His wife’s pregnancy is going well, Levine enthused, saying of Prinsloo, “She’s awesome. She’s just, like, a champion of the world. She’s killing it. You wouldn’t know she’s almost seven months pregnant.”

The couple want more children, he said. “I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy” fatherhood. Prinsloo, an only child, “wants like a hundred babies,” he added in jest, “but I don’t know if I could do that!”

He also told host DeGeneres, who jokingly asked to name the child after purportedly having named the first, “It’ll be a collaborative effort . . . We’re already working on it.”

Levine and Victoria’s Secret Angel Prinsloo announced their engagement in July 2013 and married a year later in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.