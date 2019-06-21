Adam Sandler stopped by Hofstra University on Thursday afternoon to shoot some pre-concert hoops.

The actor-comedian was on Long Island to perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater that evening. Sandler's current tour, “100% Fresher,” comes on the heels of his successful Netflix special “100% Fresh,” which drew strong reviews last year.

According to a Hofstra spokeswoman, representatives from Sandler's camp called the school roughly a month ago looking for basketball courts that were in good shape and close to Jones Beach. Sandler arrived at the fitness center in the late afternoon and played basketball for about an hour with Rob Schneider, his longtime collaborator and a co-star of Sandler's current tour. A few students who happened to be working at the facility also joined the game.

Sandler isn't unfamiliar with the university, or with Long Island. He is reportedly friends with Peter Dante, a former lacrosse player at the school, and in 2012 Sandler appeared up on NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing a Hofstra lacrosse shirt. In the summer of 2017, Sandler showed up at various Long Island locales while shooting his Netflix comedy “The Week Of” with Chris Rock.

Sandler is currently starring with Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix movie "Murder Mystery." (Read our review here.)