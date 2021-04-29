Adam Sandler unknowingly turned away by LI IHOP host

A TikTok video by a Manhasset IHOP host has gone viral for showing her unknowingly informing comedy star Adam Sandler of a long wait to be seated, prompting him to calmly leave.

"Not realizing its [sic] Adam Sandler and telling him its [sic] a 30min wait and him ofc [of course] leaving bc [because] hes [sic] not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," wrote host Dayanna Rodas in graphical text Monday across a TikTok video set to the "The Hampsterdance Song," a 2000 novelty hit by the studio group Hampton the Hamster.

The first slide shows Rodas through a clown-makeup filter, and the second has security footage of Sandler, 54, in a pandemic mask and a red The North Face hoodie, nonchalantly leaving the Northern Boulevard location with a girl who NBC News said was his one of his two daughters. Sandler and his wife, Jackie, have two children, daughters Sadie, who turns 15 on May 6, and Sunny, 12.

"Pleaseee come back," Rodas captioned the video, which as of late Thursday afternoon had garnered 2.2 million likes and 17,900 comments.

A representative for the restaurant chain confirmed the Manhasset location to NBC News, adding in a statement, "We love and appreciate our famous friends, and the beauty of IHOP is that for the past 60 plus years, we've welcomed everyone to pancake together under our blue roof. While we weren't able to serve Adam in this particular instance … we look forward to serving him on his next visit!"

In a follow-up TikTok video Wednesday, Rodas — who said in a Tuesday Instagram post that it was her birthday — marvels, "I didn't think it was going to go viral!" A follow-up post features Rodas saying, "So, yeah, so I was [asked] how I didn't recognize him. It was because he had a big beard, and I'd never seen Adam Sandler with a beard. And the mask didn't help."

HuffPost said a publicist for Sandler confirmed the person in the video was the star of "Uncut Gems" (2019), "50 First Dates" (2004) and "The Wedding Singer" (1998), and for the past four years one of the top 10 highest-earning actors in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Neither Sandler nor IHOP have commented on social media.