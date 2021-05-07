IHOP to offer free shakes Monday in Adam Sandler's honor

IHOP has come up with a sweet deal that really is some great shakes.

On Monday, 19 of the restaurant chain's Long Island locations will dedicate an entire day to Adam Sandler by offering free milkshakes to all of its customers. The move is in response to a recent TikTok video featuring the actor-comedian that went viral. In the video, Sandler is shown calmly leaving an IHOP in Manhasset after being told he'd have to wait 30 minutes for a table.

IHOP host Dayanna Rodas, who posted the video on April 25, stated that she didn't recognize Sandler, who was masked and was sporting a beard. The video has since been viewed more than 9 million times, garnered 2.3 million likes, received 20,100 comments and been shared more than 28,000 times.

Sandler, 54, on Monday responded by tweeting: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

IHOPs across the country will also particpate in "Milkshake Monday." For each shake sold, IHOP will donate $1 to Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit organization that assists members of the comedy community affected by the closure of clubs and other entertainment venues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sandler headlined a Comedy Gives Back Laugh Aid livestream benefit for the organization last year.