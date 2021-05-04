Adam Sandler responds to viral TikTok video from LI IHOP incident

Adam Sandler has responded good-naturedly to last week's viral TikTok video, showing him calmly leaving a Manhasset IHOP after a host unknowingly told the comedy star of a long wait for a table.

"For the record," the star of "Uncut Gems" (2019), "50 First Dates" (2004) and "The Wedding Singer" (1998), tweeted Monday, "I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

Host Dayanna Rodas on April 25 had posted a TikTok video across which she wrote, "Not realizing its [sic] Adam Sandler and telling him its [sic] a 30min wait and him ofc [of course] leaving bc [because] hes [sic] not going to wait 30mins for IHOP."

The first of two slides shows Rodas through a clown-makeup filter, and the second has security footage of Sandler, 54, in a pandemic mask nonchalantly leaving the Northern Blvd. location with what NBC News said was his one of his daughters. Sandler and his wife, Jackie, have two children: Sadie, who turns 15 on Thursday, and Sunny, 12.

"Pleaseee come back," Rodas captioned her TikTok video, which has garnered 2.3 million likes and 19,800 comments. In a follow-up Sunday Rodas wrote teasingly, "Where's my $20? When you make a bet with your sister on who can get the most followers in a week and she ends up going viral for telling Adam Sandler its [sic] a 30 min wait at ihop."

Sandler additionally was spotted on Long Island the week before last, according to WNYW/5, which said he joined some teens' pickup basketball game in Port Washington.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

College student Alexander Longworth told the station, "I see someone walking out of the car with a hood on and baggy shorts and I was like, 'No way — it's Adam Sandler,' " adding that, "He was guarding me and I was guarding him. He kept making funny comments to me about how tall I am and how strong I am, how he's getting too old for this. He's got a lot of ball fakes," Longworth said, calling Sandler "a nice guy."

"He was like a total normal person, just playing basketball," high school student Trevor Amalfitano told WNYW. "He didn't want anyone to be like, 'Whoa, you are Adam Sandler.' "

Sandler's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment about the star's presence on Long Island.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in New Hampshire, former "Saturday Night Live" star Sandler shot most of his 2018 Netflix comedy "The Week Of" in locations including City Stadium Park and Sid's All American restaurant in Glen Cove, Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights, Broadway Mall in Hicksville, Floral Park Village Court, Oheka Castle in Huntington and the Glen Head Country Club, as well as spots in Carle Place, New Hyde Park and Syosset. In June 2019, Sandler stopped by Hofstra Unversity's gym in Hempstead to shoot hoops with comedian Rob Schneider and some students before his show that night at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.