Adam Sandler returned to LI IHOP for 'Milkshake Monday'

Comedian Adam Sandler on Monday returned to the busy IHOP on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset where, unrecognized, he was unable to get a table last month, reuniting with the host whose TikTok video of him leaving went viral.

"Yesterday was so exciting!! Got to meet him … again," wrote the teen host, Dayanna Rodas, on Instagram Tuesday, captioning two photos of herself posing with Sandler, plus one photo of her alongside fellow IHOP employees and one of Sandler's pet bulldogs. Aside from promoting good will, the comedy star's visit helped support a charitable initiative for comedians whose income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandler, 54, had gone to that IHOP with one of his two daughters last month, and nonchalantly left after Rodas, who did not recognize him, informed the star of a 30-minute wait for a table. Belatedly realizing it was Sandler, Rodas posted a TikTok video with security footage of him leaving, which garnered more than 2.3 million likes.

After Sandler jokingly tweeted in response days later, "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes," the diner chain announced a promotion in which 19 Long Island locations offered that very deal on Monday. As well, a portion of all IHOP milkshake sales nationwide benefited the nonprofit charitable group Comedy Gives Back.

"This was a fun and unexpected viral visit that brought delicious joy and laughter to our guests this past week," IHOP spokesperson Candice Jacobson said Tuesday in a statement to Newsday. "As a cherry on top of the already sweet occasion, we were thrilled to have our honored guest enjoy Milkshake Monday. We look forward to welcoming him and all our fans back any time to enjoy all our menu offerings."

"Thank u IHOP for Milkshake Monday," tweeted Sandler — the star of "Uncut Gems" (2019) and of numerous comedy hits including "50 First Dates" (2004) and "The Wedding Singer" (1998).

IHOP on Monday had posted on social media: "A comedy icon (we can't mention for legal reasons) has come up with a lot of sweet ideas over the years, but all-you-can-drink milkshakes takes the shake. Drink up Long Island, because it's officially #MilkshakeMonday. All proceeds go to @ComedyGivesBack #YouKnowWhoWeMean."

A manager at the IHOP declined to comment on Sandler's visit.

Sandler has been on Long Island filming a Netflix movie at Grumman Studios in Bethpage.