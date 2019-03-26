Adam Sandler sets his first Jones Beach show

Comedian Adam Sandler will play Jones Beach for the first time, as part of a tour announced Tuesday.

The film star and former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman, 52, will play Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 20 during his monthlong, 18-date "100% Fresher" tour. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday at LiveNation.com. General-public tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at that website. The Jones Beach show will include a "surprise guest" opening act.

Sandler, ranked No. 8 on Forbes magazine's list of 2018's highest-earning actors, has starred in such hit movie comedies as "Billy Madison" (1995), "Happy Gilmore" (1996) and "The Wedding Singer" (1998), and voices a family-man Dracula in the animated "Hotel Transylvania" film franchise. His Netflix special "100% Fresh," released Oct. 23, marked his first comedy special in 20 years.

On-screen he next stars opposite Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix movie "Murder Mystery," playing a New York City police officer on a European vacation with his wife, with the two haplessly becoming prime suspects in a billionaire's murder. It streams beginning June 14. Later this year Sandler stars in another crime comedy, "Uncut Gems," set in Manhattan's Diamond District, with Judd Hirsch, Pom Klementieff and Syosset's Idina Menzel.

Sandler's 2018 Netflix movie "The Week of," co-starring Chris Rock, shot at such Long Island locations as City Stadium Park and Sid's All American restaurant in Glen Cove, Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn Heights, Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville, Floral Park Village Court, Oheka Castle in Huntington, and the Glen Head Country Club, as well as at spots in Carle Place and Syosset.