In her first Instagram post in more than four months, pop powerhouse Adele on Tuesday showed off her newly svelte figure with a birthday note to fans.

"Thank you for the birthday love," wrote the English singer, who turned 32 that day. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she continued, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x."

Many celebrities responded with awe to Adele's post.

"I mean are you kidding me," commented model-actress Chrissy Teigen admiringly. Singer-actress Rita Wilson wrote, "Happy Birthday, Adele. Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!" Reality-TV star Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, who lived in Franklin Square for a year before the original "Jersey Shore" began in 2009 on MTV, posted, "My jaw just hit the floor.”

The mostly private singer had first revealed her new look in June, when she posed backstage for a photo with Spice Girls Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell during a London stop on that vocal group's reunion tour. The 15-time Grammy Award winner, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, told a fan in January that she “lost around 100 pounds."

Adele's weight became a trending on Twitter, with many posts opining that weight loss should not be linked to the concept of beauty.

"[P]lease stop saying Adele had a 'glow up,' ” said one tweet, using the term for a person who undergoes a positive transformation in their appearance and can also refer to other types of achievements. "[W]e have no idea what her health was/is like and this is just reinforcing the 'skinny ideal' or the concept that the skinnier you get the prettier you get."

Disability activist and writer Melissa Blake tweeted: "I see that Adele is trending because people are saying how gorgeous she is since she lost weight. Y’all, we’ve been over this... Your weight doesn’t determine your beauty. Your appearance doesn’t determine your beauty. The number on the scale doesn’t make you worthy or unworthy."

While other tweets disagreed with the thinking that weight loss is not an equivalent for beauty, one Twitter user seemingly linked the recording artist's looks to her talents: "Yes Adele looks amazing," said the tweet. "Adele looked amazing before she lost weight too, Adele is amazing."

Several others remarked on how the svelte singer's new look made her strongly resemble actresses Sarah Paulson, Emily Blunt and fellow pop star Katy Perry, with many including side-by-side photo comparisons.

Adele, born Adele Adkins, and her husband of two years, Simon Konecki, had announced on April 19, 2019, that they were separating, and Adele filed for divorce in September. The couple have a son together, Angelo, 7.