Adele set to host 'SNL' with H.E.R. as musical guest

Pop star Adele will host "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday. Credit: Yui Mok / PA via AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
English pop star Adele will make her debut as host of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" this weekend after having been a musical guest in 2008 and 2015.

"I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" the 15-time Grammy Award winner, 32, born Adele Adkins, announced on Instagram Sunday. "My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone [sic] moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"

"Saturday Night Live" confirmed the news by retweeting Adele's post: A photo of the sketch-comedy show's corkboard with the date, host and musical guest written on cards and held up by pushpins.

She added in her long Instagram post that two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B artist H.E.R. (née Gabi Wilson) would be the musical guest. "I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs," Adele wrote.

