Rep: Adele, husband Simon Konecki have separated

Adele arrives at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. Photo Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated.

The pop singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the emailed statement said. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele gave birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012.

The Grammy-winning British superstar has been private about her relationship, but confirmed she married Konecki when she won album of the year at the 2017 Grammys. In her acceptance speech, she said: "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."

Konecki co-founded Life Water, an eco-friendly brand of bottled water in the United Kingdom. Funds from the company assists the charity that Konecki runs, Drop4Drop, which provides clean water to countries in need.

A representative for Konecki could not be reached.

