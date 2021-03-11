TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Adele divorce: Joint custody of son, no spousal support

Grammy winner Adele, who wed philanthropist Simon Konecki

Grammy winner Adele, who wed philanthropist Simon Konecki in 2018 and shares son Angelo with him, is single again. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Adele will share custody of her 8-year-old son and won't be paying child support to her now ex-husband Simon Konecki, according to divorce documents obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The couple separated in August 2019, and Adele filed for divorce the following month. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce last week.

According to the documents, the 32-year-old Adele and the 46-year-old Konecki used mediation to amicably reach the terms of the split. Both waived the right to seek spousal support, and both agreed to joint legal and physical custody of son Angelo, who was born in 2012. The papers say they will seek to resolve any issues without litigation.

Adele kept her original legal name, Adele Adkins, during her marriage.

The British singing superstar married Konecki, co-founder of Life Water, an eco-friendly brand of bottled water, in May of 2018, according to court documents. But she referred to him as "my husband" during a Grammy acceptance speech in 2017, and the two had been a couple for several years when they wed.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Academy Award winners Natalie Portman, left, and Lupita LI's Portman, Nyong'o to co-star in Apple TV series
Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Elizabeth Vargas talks new 'America's Most Wanted,' more
Jake Borelli, one of the stars of Grey's 'The Buzz': Jake Borelli of 'Grey's Anatomy' talks breaking barriers, on screen and off
Kate Karan in her home that received a LIer gets home makeover on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Jennifer Farley and Zack Carpinello got engaged on 'Jersey Shore' star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley engaged
This year's Turner Classic Movies Festival will pay Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM, HBO Max
Didn’t find what you were looking for?