Aidy Bryant tries her hand at fashion with plus-size line

FILE - In this March 13, 2019 file photo, Aidy Bryant attends the premiere of Hulu's "Shrill" at the Walter Reade Theater in New York. Bryant has rolled out the start of a new plus-size fashion line named for her great aunt, but the â€œSaturday Night Liveâ€ star is starting small with just one dress in three blue styles, a solid, a stripe and a gingham. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) Photo Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Andy Kropa

Aidy Bryant has rolled out the start of a new plus-size fashion line named for her great aunt, but the "Saturday Night Live" star is starting small with just one dress in three blue styles, a solid, a stripe and a gingham.

She dubbed the shirtdress the Lovington and it sells for $175 on paulineny.com.

In a video on the site, Bryant explains, "I've been a fat lady my whole damn life" and was always looking for clothes. She wanted easy, simple, cool and comfortable but couldn't find what she liked. Then stardom hit and she enjoyed access to stylists and tailors for custom looks.

Bryant says that was life changing, so she is partnering with her stylist, Remy Pearce, to offer her vibe to others.

