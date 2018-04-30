"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant is married.

The comedian, 30, posted an Instagram photo Monday, without comment, of herself in a white wedding dress, holding a bouquet, walking arm-in-arm with groom Conner O'Malley, a comedy writer-actor who was on the writing staff of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" from 2014 to 2016.

Wedding guests in the exposed-brick venue included fellow "SNL" star Michael Che. Bryant told Seth Meyers last April that she and O'Malley had "been together almost nine years" and that he had proposed the previous October.

Bryant currently appears opposite Rockville Centre's Amy Schumer in the movie comedy "I Feel Pretty."