TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Host A.J. Calloway exiting 'Extra' after allegations

A.J. Calloway attends the 2017 Glamour Women of

A.J. Calloway attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Nov. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

PASADENA, Calif. — A.J. Calloway is leaving the syndicated entertainment news show "Extra" in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Warner Bros. issued a statement on Wednesday saying the company has investigated the claims into Calloway's conduct and he and the company "have mutually agreed to part ways." The statement did not say when the agreement was made.

The company had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But the 44-year-old was suspended in February after Warner Bros. became aware of additional allegations.

At the time, Calloway's lawyer said her client vehemently denied ever assaulting anyone and looked forward to clearing his name.

His lawyer has not replied to an email seeking comment.

Calloway had been with "Extra" since 2005.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette" was a guest Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' experience made her stronger
Season 3 follows the ladies of "GLOW" as What's new on the streaming services in August
Amy Schumer, pictured on Dec. 12, 2018, in What baby news did Amy Schumer tell David Spade? 
Gordon Ramsay, seen during the 2019 Television Critics Gordon Ramsay gets his hands dirty for new travel food show
From left, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Why LI fans still love 'Beverly Hills, 90210'
Nathalie Emmanuel stars in Hulu's "Four Weddings and 'Four Weddings and a Funeral': Light-as-air remake
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search