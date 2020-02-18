TODAY'S PAPER
Al Pacino's ex: 'It's hard to be with a man so old'

Al Pacino and Meital Dohan at the premiere

Al Pacino and Meital Dohan at the premiere of his film "The Irishman" in Hollywood in October. Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Al Pacino's ex, Meital Dohan, obviously wants a younger man. The Times of Israel reported that Dohan said she and the Oscar-winning actor broke up after two years because she found it "hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino."

In an interview with Israel's LaIsha magazine, Dohan cited the age difference as the reason for the breakup. "I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last," she said.

It's unclear just how wide that age gap is. While Pacino is 79, sources differ on Dohan's age as either 40 or 43.

Age wasn't the only problem Dohan cited. In the interview, she added that Pacino "didn't like to spend money" and that he only bought her flowers.

Despite the differences, Dohan said that she did "really love and appreciate" Pacino and that she hopes they remain good friends.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

