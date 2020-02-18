Al Pacino's ex: 'It's hard to be with a man so old'

Al Pacino's ex, Meital Dohan, obviously wants a younger man. The Times of Israel reported that Dohan said she and the Oscar-winning actor broke up after two years because she found it "hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino."

In an interview with Israel's LaIsha magazine, Dohan cited the age difference as the reason for the breakup. "I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last," she said.

It's unclear just how wide that age gap is. While Pacino is 79, sources differ on Dohan's age as either 40 or 43.

Age wasn't the only problem Dohan cited. In the interview, she added that Pacino "didn't like to spend money" and that he only bought her flowers.

Despite the differences, Dohan said that she did "really love and appreciate" Pacino and that she hopes they remain good friends.