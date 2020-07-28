Two Long Island funny men are coming together for a one-night-only streaming event. Comedy writer Alan Zweibel (“Saturday Night Live,” “700 Sundays”) and comedian/writer/producer/director Judd Apatow (“Knocked Up,” “The 40 Year-Old Virgin”) will be featured on a Zoom video conference called, “What’s So Funny About America?” on Aug. 6.

The 90-minute webinar, moderated by SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. where Apatow, who was raised in Woodbury, will talk with Zweibel, who grew up in Wantagh and Woodmere, about their comedy careers in film, stage, TV and print. Zweibel, 70, recently published a new memoir, “Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier” while Apatow, 52, just released his latest film, “The King of Staten Island.” Both men worked closely with late legendary comic Garry Shandling: Zweibel wrote and co-created “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show,” while Apatow wrote and produced “The Larry Sanders Show.”

The event, which is sponsored by Temple Emanu-El of Manhattan, is free but registration is required. Sign up at Temple Emanu-El's upcoming events page.