Alanis Morissette announces birth of son

Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz

Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 25, 2019 Photo Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Morissette-Treadway house has a new addition: singer Alanis Morissette has given birth to her third child, a son.

The Grammy winner announced the arrival of her son, Winter Mercy, on Instagram on Monday. The post included a black-and-white photo of the boy snuggled peacefully in a blanket.

The newborn is Morissette's third child with her husband, rapper Mario Treadway. The couple has another son, 8-year-old Ever Imrie, and a 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

By The Associated Press

