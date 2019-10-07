Alanis Morissette deals with postpartum depression

Singer Alanis Morissette says is suffering a recurrence of postpartum depression following the birth of her third child.

"ahhh. i wasn't sure if i would have post partum depression/anxiety this time around. or, as i like to call it: post partum activity. or, also: post partum tar-drenched trenches," Morissette, 45, began a long stream-of-consciousness message Sunday on her official website. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of postpartum depression include eating and sleeping disorders; intense irritability and anger; feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt or inadequacy; diminished ability to think clearly, concentrate or make decisions; and even thoughts of harming oneself or one's baby.

Morissette, whose son Winter was born Aug. 8, wrote that she was struggling with "recovery from childbirth (as beautiful and intense as mine was at home, dream birth.), integrating new angel baby with older angel babies. marriage. all kinds of PTSD triggers. overstimulation. this body. attempting to crawl back to some semi-recognizable configuration."

Following postpartum depression after the births of her two other children — son Ever, 8, and daughter Onyx, 3 — with rapper husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway, Morisette said she had prepared for its recurrence. "some parts of the care-prep has been a godsend, and well-planned," she wrote. "but for all of this preparation — PPD is still a sneaky monkey with a machete — working its way through my psyche and body and days and thoughts and bloodwork levels. i have stopped, this time, in the middle of it. lord knows i don't want to miss a thing..with my kids. with this funny jewel-colored life. with these miracles all around me. and lord knows i am showing up to serve and love and honor all that means so much to me."

She concluded with the hope of "a life raft of empathy toward the feminine life-givers who bear it all and give more than words can even begin to touch on. more soon. i won't remember typing this. and i am finally realizing that that is entirely ok. … i love you. i am here. with you. we're not alone.”

Treadway has not commented publicly on the post.

A Broadway musical based on Morissette's multiple Grammy Award-winning album "Jagged Little Pill" (1995) begins previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Nov. 3 and officially opens on Dec. 5. It received good notices in May 2018 when it premiered at the American Repertory Theater's Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.