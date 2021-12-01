TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Baldwin to talk to ABC about 'Rust' shooting

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with George Stephanopoulos. Credit: AP/Jeffrey Neira

By The Associated Press
Print

ABC will air an hourlong special Thursday featuring George Stephanopoulos' interview with Alec Baldwin about the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."

Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

It will be the first time Baldwin has spoken in depth on screen about the shooting. The interview will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

ABC said a two-hour special "20/20" next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Clayton Echard will be the next star of
Clayton Echard to be next 'Bachelor'
This image released by Netflix shows Jesse Plemons,
'The Power of the Dog': Supremely creepy Western
Andy Ostroy and Adrienne Shelly in HBO's "Adrienne."
Murdered LI actor's life, legacy revisited in new HBO film
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton
At Jussie Smollett trial, Osundairo brothers at center stage
This image released by Turner Entertainment shows Helen
Helen Mirren makes regal bow as Harry Potter quiz show host
Andrea McArdle, who was to play Eleanor Roosevelt
Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?