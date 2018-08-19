Alec Baldwin has taken a disapproving view, either jocularly or not, after his eldest child, model Ireland Basinger Baldwin, posted a risqué Instagram photo of herself in black bikini, straddling a motorcycle.

"No. Just…no," three-time Emmy Award-winner Baldwin, 60, wrote in the comments section of the Saturday post. The "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" star has not commented elsewhere on social media, nor has the model's mother, Oscar winner Kim Basinger, 64, Baldwin's first wife. The Instagram page CommentsByCelebs, which tracks celebrities commenting on other celebrities and drolly responds, posted Baldwin's comment and added the note, "Dads of Instagram."

Actor John Brolin, 50 -- currently set to reprise his role as Thanos in the next Avengers movie and his "Deadpool 2" role as Cable in "X-Force" -- separately commented on Basinger Baldwin's Instagram page, posting a trio of bicep emoji.

On her post, Basinger Baldwin, 22, had written "stay extra" followed by a camera flash. She tagged filmmaker Marcella Cytrynowicz, who uses the handle Phatmango. On her website, Cytrynowicz describes herself as a 2017 University of Southern California graduate with a bachelor of fine arts degree in Writing for Screen and Television, who has has produced, directed and edited music videos and promotional content for clients including Snoop Dogg, Capitol Records and Nike. Cytrynowicz's Instagram page features two black-and-white variations of Basinger Baldwin's post, both of which are geotagged Joshua Tree, California.

Later on Saturday, Basinger Baldwin posted a photo of herself in denim short-shorts, a red spaghetti-strap tank top and cowboy boots, standing between bare-chested musician Corey Harper and a black dog. "You’re really cool," she wrote, adding a heart emoji with a Cupid's arrow through it. Harper had also commented on the earlier post.

A third sexy image, posted Sunday featured the model posing in a one-piece, black-and-white, polka-dot bathing suit and cowboy boots. "A little @solidandstriped in the desert," she wrote, promoting the swimwear brand.

In February, Basinger Baldwin had posed nude as part of PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" campaign, with her body parts discreetly obscured by graphical text.