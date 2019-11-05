TODAY'S PAPER
Alec Baldwin sues man who says actor punched him  in parking dispute

Alec Baldwin speaks to supporters of Amanda

 Alec Baldwin speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11 in her home in Midlothian, Virginia on Oct. 22, 2019.  Credit: AP/Steve Helber

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Alec Baldwin has filed a defamation suit against the driver who accused the actor of punching him last year  during a parking dispute.

"When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives." Baldwin says in the lawsuit filed Friday  in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, provided to Newsday by the star's attorney, Luke Nikas. "But that is not what happened here," it continues, alleging that Wojciech Cieszkowski of upstate Pearl River "has instead made up a false story about the encounter and refused to move on unless Baldwin succumbs to his extortionate demands."

The suit goes on to say that after the incident on Nov.2, 2018 — in which Cieszkowski allegedly took a spot Baldwin was preparing to enter on E. 10th Street near the actor's apartment building —Cieszkowski "lied" both to police and to staff at the emergency room where "he sought out to treat his supposed 'injuries.’  … Yet the doctors who saw him immediately after the incident thought he needed, at most, one dose of Tylenol."

According to the suit, video surveillance footage shows that "Cieszkowski's under-oath account of this interaction — that Baldwin 'struck [him] in the left jaw with his right hand'  — is also false." The footage, it says, shows Baldwin "lightly push Cieszkowski once and then push him a second time while the men argued, after which Cieszkowski returned to continue the confrontation…. Baldwin never raises his arm above his shoulder; he doesn't swivel his shoulders to throw a punch; he doesn't cock his arm back; and he doesn't make contact with Cieszkowski's face."

In January, the Massapequa-raised Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment— a violation, the lowest level of offense— with a misdemeanor attempted assault charge dropped. He was sentenced to a short-term anger-management class. Cieszkowski sued Baldwin in March, amended May 17, accusing the Emmy Award-winning former "30 Rock" star of assault, battery and slander.

Cieszkowski's attorney, Doug Lieb, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment. Baldwin has not commented on social media.

The day of the incident, the actor had tweeted, "Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echo[e]s, it doesn't make the statements true."

