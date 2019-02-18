Alec Baldwin, whose latest impression of President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend prompted an angry response from the chief executive, says he is concerned the president's tweet might pose a threat to the actor and his family.

"I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?" the Emmy-winning actor, 60, tweeted Sunday night. Trump, 72, had asked in a tweet that morning whether "retribution" would be appropriate against the show for satirizing him.

Following that initial tweet calling such comedy "hit jobs" against him and other Republicans, and which "should be looked into," the president added minutes later in all capital letters, "THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"

Trump did not respond to Baldwin as of Monday morning.

The president has called the media "the enemy of the people" multiple times in tweets and at rallies since first using the phrase on Twitter in February 2017. Historians say the term, used since Roman times, is most closely associated with the early Soviet Union, notably in a 1917 decree by Vladimir Lenin accusing a rival political party as being "filled with enemies of the people."

Baldwin's comment comes after multiple attacks on members of the media, with 46 American journalists who were physically assaulted in 2017 and 43 in 2018, according to the Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists' U.S. Press Freedom Tracker. Two of those attacks were by politicians, both Republican. In the most recent high-profile instance, a Trump supporter at the president's rally in El Paso, Texas, last week attacked a BBC cameraman.

On the "SNL" episode, Amityville and Massapequa native Baldwin mimicked Trump declaring a national emergency Friday over the proposed border wall, and the "Weekend Update" segment also lampooned the speech.