Actor Alec Baldwin did not attend his niece Hailey Baldwin Bieber's wedding ceremony in South Carolina Monday, according to reports.

People magazine, citing anonymous sources, said Wednesday that the Emmy Award-winner, 61, was at home in Manhattan that day. Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, had posted from their Hamptons over the weekend, with a shot of the couple and their four children posing in farmland Saturday and of the children at Hank's Pumpkintown in Water Mill on Sunday. The Daily Mail also showed a photograph of Baldwin in Manhattan on Monday.

The Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin also appeared on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend. He has not commented publicly on the wedding ceremony, which took place just over a year after the civil-ceremony marriage of his niece, the daughter of his brother Stephen Baldwin, to pop star Justin Bieber. Fan sites showed grainy photos of a wedding crowd that included Stephen Baldwin and what appeared to be one of the bride's uncles, actor Billy Baldwin. It was unclear if fellow actor-uncle Daniel Baldwin attended.