Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome fourth child

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the Disney/ABC/Freeform

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the Disney/ABC/Freeform 2018 Upfront Party on May 15, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Andy Kropa

By Newsday Staff
Alec Baldwin and  his wife Hilaria are parents for the fourth time,  the couple announced Thursday.

“He’s here! He’s perfect!” Hilaria  wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of the baby.  “8lbs 2oz  #WeGotThis2018.”

The couple have three children under the age of 5: daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. Alec Baldwin  has a daughter, Ireland, 22, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Alec, 60 and Hilaria, 34 were married in 2012.

