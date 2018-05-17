Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome fourth child
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are parents for the fourth time, the couple announced Thursday.
“He’s here! He’s perfect!” Hilaria wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of the baby. “8lbs 2oz #WeGotThis2018.”
The couple have three children under the age of 5: daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. Alec Baldwin has a daughter, Ireland, 22, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.
Alec, 60 and Hilaria, 34 were married in 2012.
