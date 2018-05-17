Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are parents for the fourth time, the couple announced Thursday.

“He’s here! He’s perfect!” Hilaria wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of the baby. “8lbs 2oz #WeGotThis2018.”

The couple have three children under the age of 5: daughter Carmen and sons Rafael and Leonardo. Alec Baldwin has a daughter, Ireland, 22, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Alec, 60 and Hilaria, 34 were married in 2012.