Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome fifth child, a son

After suffering two miscarriages last year, actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, "Mom Brain" podcaster Hilaria Baldwin, have welcomed a fifth child together.

"We had a baby last night," Hilaria Baldwin, 36, wrote on Instagram Wednesday morning, posting a photo of herself in a hospital bed holding the newborn as her husband looks on. "He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier," she added. "Stay tuned for a name."

The couple already are the parents of daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, who turns 4 on Saturday, and Romeo, 2. Alec Baldwin, 62, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, additionally has daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger.

The actor's brother Billy Baldwin commented on Hilaria Baldwin's post, writing: "Congratulations to the entire battalion!! I think Guillermo Eduardo has a fabulous ring to it!!" and included a fire emoji. It was unclear whether the name in the comment was the newborn's actual name or a specific suggestion.

Among others offering congratulations on social media was Maulik Pancholy, who played assistant Jonathan to Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin's network honcho Jack Donaghy on the acclaimed 2006-13 NBC comedy "30 Rock." Journalist Katie Couric commented "Mazel!!!! He’s beautiful." Writer-producer-actress Mindy Kaling also sent the couple well-wishes, as did actress Cheryl Hines. Actress Debi Mazar offered, "Omg... Congratulations!!!! You two make beautiful children!"

Less than a day earlier, Hilaria Baldwin has posted an Instagram selfie dressed in black and showing her visibly pregnant figure.

She had announced in April she was pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin's fifth child. "Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself with the sound of a fetal monitor thumping. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you," she added. "Here we go again."

On Aug. 26, she thanked two of her and her husband's friends for throwing her a surprise baby shower.