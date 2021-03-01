TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome sixth child

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have a new baby

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have a new baby just months after the birth of their son, Eduardo, in September. Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's family appears to have just gotten a little bigger. The couple, who already have five children together, have welcomed another baby, only six months after Hilaria gave birth to a son in September.

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo that showed the 37-year-old mom with all of the couple's children — daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7; and sons Rafael Thomas, 5; Leonard Ángel Charles, 4; Romeo Alejandro David, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months — with the newborn.

Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin, 62, is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 25, with his first wife, actress Kim Basinger. Accompanying the picture was a post that simply said "7" followed by a red heart emoji.

The couple did not reveal the name or sex of the child, nor any other details. It’s unclear if the baby was adopted or arrived via surrogate.

The Emmy-winning actor has yet to comment on social media about the photo. He and Hilaria Baldwin, who is a podcaster, author and yoga instructor, have been married since June 2012. A representative for Alec Baldwin said the couple is not sharing any information other than what Hilaria posted.

The news of a new child comes as a bit of a surprise after the couple told People in November that they didn't expect to add to their family following the birth of Eduardo. "Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired," Hilaria told People. "And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity."

Alec then added, "We're oh-so-done."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

