Alec Baldwin says he and Hilaria still want to have their fifth child
In the wake of his wife's miscarriage earlier this year, Alec Baldwin says the couple still plans to have a fifth child together.
In Thursday's season 3 opener of comedian Kevin Nealon's YouTube chat series "Hiking with Kevin," Baldwin, 61, responds to the host's question "Finish this sentence: I wish I had more …?
"Money," the Amityville-born, Massapequa-raised Emmy-winner immediately responds. "So I can leave it to my wife when I'm dead because I'm not going be around much longer, let's face it," he says jocularly. "And I need to leave my wife a huge pile. A gigantic pile. We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We're having another one," he says. "We're going to have a fifth one, yeah"
"It's in the oven?" asks former "Saturday Night Live" star Nealon, 65.
"No," Baldwin says. "No, no, no. No. Not that I know of."
Hilaria Baldwin, who is in her mid-30s, confirmed on April 9 that she had suffered a miscarriage. Days earlier, suspecting she would not have a viable pregnancy, she made the news public on Instagram because "I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it."
The Baldwins have four children: daughter Carmen, 6; and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, who turns 3 on Sept. 12, and Romeo, 1. Alec Baldwin also is father to 23-year-old Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
