In the wake of his wife's miscarriage earlier this year, Alec Baldwin says the couple still plans to have a fifth child together.

In Thursday's season 3 opener of comedian Kevin Nealon's YouTube chat series "Hiking with Kevin," Baldwin, 61, responds to the host's question "Finish this sentence: I wish I had more …?

"Money," the Amityville-born, Massapequa-raised Emmy-winner immediately responds. "So I can leave it to my wife when I'm dead because I'm not going be around much longer, let's face it," he says jocularly. "And I need to leave my wife a huge pile. A gigantic pile. We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We're having another one," he says. "We're going to have a fifth one, yeah"

"It's in the oven?" asks former "Saturday Night Live" star Nealon, 65.

"No," Baldwin says. "No, no, no. No. Not that I know of."

Hilaria Baldwin, who is in her mid-30s, confirmed on April 9 that she had suffered a miscarriage. Days earlier, suspecting she would not have a viable pregnancy, she made the news public on Instagram because "I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it."

The Baldwins have four children: daughter Carmen, 6; and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, who turns 3 on Sept. 12, and Romeo, 1. Alec Baldwin also is father to 23-year-old Ireland Baldwin, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.