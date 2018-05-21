Three-time Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin, who on Thursday announced the birth of their fourth child, gave his name Monday on social media. "We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," Hilaria Baldwin, 34, a native of Mallorca, Spain, who was raised in that country and in Boston, posted on Instagram with a photo of the boy.

Alec Baldwin, 60, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, reposted the image several minutes later without comment.

The couple has a daughter Carmen, 4, and sons Rafael, who turns 3 next month, and Leonardo, 20 months. Alec Baldwin has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger.