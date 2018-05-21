TODAY'S PAPER
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin reveal new son's name: Romeo Alejandro David 

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend The New

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend The New York University Tisch School Of The Arts 2018 Gala on April 16 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images North America/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Three-time Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin, who on Thursday announced the birth of their fourth child, gave his name Monday on social media. "We are happy to introduce you to Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin," Hilaria Baldwin, 34, a native of Mallorca, Spain, who was raised in that country and in Boston, posted on Instagram with a photo of the boy.

Alec Baldwin, 60, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, reposted the image several minutes later without comment.

The couple has a daughter Carmen, 4, and sons Rafael, who turns 3 next month,  and Leonardo, 20 months. Alec Baldwin has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger.

