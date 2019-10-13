Following her announcement last month that she and husband Alec Baldwin were having their fifth child together, Hilaria Baldwin on Saturday posted a video revealing it will be a girl.

"Our little reveal," Hilaria Baldwin, 35, captioned the Instagram post. "We are so excited!"

In the video, Hilaria Baldwin leads their four children — daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 — through a door into a bedroom, with Alec Baldwin, 62, following them. Hilaria gives the kids a choice of four swaddled baby dolls to hold. After they do so — with toddler Romeo dropping his on the floor, to some amusement — Hilaria directs Carmen to undo her doll's swaddling. An off-camera Alec asks her, "What is it?"

"It's a girl!" Carmen announces excitedly. Over an instrumental soundtrack, the children cavort and hug their parents.

The video tags Casey Bader, who per IMDb is Alec Baldwin's assistant and presumably the person shooting the video.

"GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" co-host Sara Haines, 41, commented on the post, "Omg freaking out (*insert high pitched squeal) - yayayayyayayay!!!!!! Sending so much love for all of you and especially this new little angel baby;)."

"This is what's happening in my house," deadpanned Alec Baldwin on Instagram Saturday, posting an image of the animated Powerpuff Girls labeled "Girl Power."

In a subsequent Instagram video posted by Hilaria Baldwin on Sunday, TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz uses a string to pull out one of Carmen's baby teeth. "Tooth number 2 is out!" wrote Hilaria Baldwin. "I don't know if I would be brave enough to pull it out!!!!" Commented Oz, 59, "I've had plenty of practice with my own kids and grandkids! She was a champ!"

Hilaria Baldwin had revealed in April she had suffered a miscarriage. On Sept. 19 she announced that she and Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin were again expecting. "It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a brief video of an audio monitor. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring."

In addition to his children with Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin also is father to Ireland Baldwin, who turns 24 on Oct. 23 and is his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.